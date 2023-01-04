OnePlus is primarily known for its smartphones, but the company's audio products are pretty good as well. In 2021, the company launched the OnePlus Buds Pro, which surprised us with its clear and sharp audio quality, though the excess bass meant the earbuds were not for everyone. Two years later, the company has announced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in China, the successor to the Buds Pro and its new flagship earbuds.

Announced alongside the OnePlus 11, the Buds Pro 2 pack significant improvements over its predecessor in every aspect, though the design remains relatively unchanged. OnePlus has partnered with Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio to ensure its latest earbuds "produce crisp vocals and deep thumping bass." The charging case further highlights the partnership with its Dynaudio branding.

Each earbud packs an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter to deliver a wide soundstage. OnePlus claims the dual-driver strategy helps the Buds Pro 2 to handle the high and low frequencies without any distortions. The earbuds come with four Dynaudio-tuned equalizers, including Bold, Serenade, and Bass.

To filter out noise, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 sports active noise cancelation (ANC) rated at 48dB, up from the 40dB of the original Buds Pro. OnePlus will also personalize the noise cancelation based on your ear canal and sound leakage for the best results.

Like some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features spatial audio support to provide three-dimensional audio playback. It uses a six-axis sensor to track your head movement in real-time. The earbuds also support multipoint connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio.

OnePlus claims the Buds Pro 2 can provide up to 39 hours of music playback with the bundled charging case. Like the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are launching in China on January 9th, 2023, in black, white, and green colorways. The earphones will make their global debut on February 7th at OnePlus's Cloud 11 global event.