OnePlus’ first Pro-labeled earbuds impressed us with their overall audio quality, barring the excessive bass situation. They were even among our top earbuds for calls. Now, it appears that a follow-up to the original OnePlus Buds Pro is just around the corner, evident from all the leaks coming our way. The latest one gives us the very first look at the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in their new green colorway.

As with smartphone cameras, co-branding is becoming a norm with audio products as well. For the Buds Pro 2, OnePlus has partnered with Dynaudio, according to 91Mobiles. While such team-ups don’t necessarily guarantee top-notch audio quality, you can expect some changes to audio tuning over the previous generation. Hopefully, OnePlus will also be able to tone down the bass this time around.

3 Images

Close

Except for the new olive green color option — which looks striking, by the way — the general design of the Buds Pro 2 hasn’t changed a lot since the last generation. You can still see the two-tone finish with a glossy stem, which doubles up as squeeze controls on the current model. While squeezing is a tad slower than touch controls, it does save you from those annoying accidental touches.

The earbuds case has also been only slightly tweaked with no major design upgrades. It’s still a flat, easy-to-pocket case that now comes with the Dynaudio branding on both sides of the lid.

But the Buds Pro 2 are expected to get a host of improvements on the inside, based on what we learned in a previous leak. They will switch to a dual-driver design, similar to other premium earbuds from Apple and Samsung. Better ANC and support for LDHC 4.0 is also on the cards. A more prominent change could come to the earbuds’ battery life. The Buds Pro 2 could last for 9 hours, which is at least 2 hours longer than their predecessors. Plus, the rumor is the headphones will juice up faster using OnePlus’ proprietary chargers.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will also be available in the standard white and black colorways besides green. We don’t have any firm pricing or availability details about them just yet, but considering the frequency of these leaks, the launch cannot be too far out.