OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $100 $180 Save $80 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are the second iteration of the brand’s best earbuds with all the bells and whistles like ANC, multipoint connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, water-resistance, and solid battery life. Normally they're $180, but Prime Big Deal Days takes 44% off the retail price, so you just pay $100 to bag this deal. $100 at Amazon

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are the tech brand’s second attempt at creating high-end wireless earbuds. They're a noticeable step above the first-generation’s bass-forward sound, and have earned a spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds you can buy today.

Although the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 aren’t quite in the same league as flagship earbuds like Sony’s WF-1000XM5, they offer a comparable list of features for a fraction of the price. Prime Big Deal Days sweetens the deal even further, dropping these earbuds to the $100 price point, where they outshine the competition.

Why do we love the OnePlus Buds Pro 2?

Earbuds with a stem are hard to come by if you want to categorically avoid Apple’s AirPods, but the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 makes good use of these stems to add design flair with a two-tone finish on each earbud. The stem also houses the battery, serves as the ideal location for controls you won’t trigger accidentally, and places mics more optimally for calls.

These design decisions pay off in the form of fantastic call quality and easy-to-use controls. The buds come in a neat and sturdy case, with the new green color option exclusive to the second generation. Although the battery life and ANC performance could be better, the Buds Pro 2 pair quickly with Google Fast Pair, and work reliably. You can also pair them with two devices and enjoy multipoint connectivity which allows switching between input sources quickly.

The Buds Pro 2 offer segment-leading features and consistent performance with a slightly bass-forward sound signature, all combined with a stem design that can be hard to find elsewhere. At $100 for Prime Big Deal Days, there’s little to dislike about these earbuds. However, you can always check out one of the other hot deals on earbuds available this Prime Day.