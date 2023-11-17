OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $100 $180 Save $80 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is a worthy successor to the first-gen model and comes with superior bass and audio quality, coupled with decent ANC and a workable battery life. This Black Friday deal takes off $80 on the asking price, bringing the earbuds down to just $100. $100 at Amazon $100 at OnePlus

We've known and loved OnePlus over the years, with the company entering uncharted territory this year with its first-ever tablet and foldable release. But the company also makes a wide range of audio accessories, including ANC earbuds, and one of our favorites is the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These earbuds retail for $180 on a regular day, but with Black Friday approaching, the manufacturer has decided to slash $80 off the asking price on Amazon and its own online store.

This means you can pick up one of the best wireless earbuds in the market for just $100, a markdown of 44% on its usual price tag. We expect this to be one of the many OnePlus deals to check out during the upcoming shopping weekend.

Why you should get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for Black Friday

We review a lot of wireless earbuds here at Android Police, and it's hard for any one model to come out on top, given the sheer volume of products we encounter. But amidst the sea of audio accessories that arrive, relatively cheaper earbuds don't often stand out, with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 being the exception.

As we highlighted in our review, the Buds Pro 2 don't feature massive upgrades from the preceding model but serve as a worthy successor nevertheless. The punchy bass makes a comeback here, with OnePlus touting the presence of 11mm dynamic drivers for a superior audio performance. We also found that the Buds Pro 2 does a stellar job of handling phone calls, especially when you're in a crowded environment, faring better than some other popular ANC earbuds.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is ideal for people on the move, as it can last for up to 6 hours (with ANC on) before requiring a refill, with the handy charging case carrying 19 extra hours of runtime in them, pretty much covering you for the entirety of the day (plus one hour). Furthermore, a wide range of customization options and listening modes can be accessed by the companion app, HeyMelody.

While there are certainly better earbuds than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the combination of features like ANC, all-day battery life, and exceptional call quality, all for $100, is hard to overlook this Black Friday.