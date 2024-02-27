OnePlus Buds 3 The price is right While they’re priced a bit lower than the competition, the OnePlus Buds 3 are an exceptional pair of wireless earbuds that deliver great sound and call quality. ANC performance is acceptable, and almost as good as the higher-priced Buds Pro 2. Pros Full-bodied sound Comfortable fit Great companion app Cons Average battery life Lackluster ANC No Dolby Atmos support $100 at Amazon

OnePlus may not be an audio brand we hear a lot about, but sometimes the undiscovered gem is the shiniest of all the jewels… or something like that. Hyperbole aside, we actually think OnePlus makes some pretty impressive products, and two of our favorites are the OnePlus Buds 3 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds.

Sporting sleek and modern designs, great sound and call quality, and a bevy of in-app customizations, it’s truly a tough tossup between both sets of wireless buds, which is why we’ve put together this side-by-side comparison. After all, one model has got to be just a little better than the other, right?

Price, specs, and availability:

The OnePlus Buds 3 launched alongside the OnePlus 12 phone, and are available for $100 from either OnePlus or Amazon.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a little older. They're officially $180, but now often sell for as low as $130 and are also available to purchase through Amazon and OnePlus.



OnePlus Buds 3 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Battery Life 6.5 hours (with ANC), additional 21.5 hours with case 6 hours (with ANC), 19 additional hours with case Noise Cancellation Yes Yes IP rating IP55 IP55 Supported codecs AAC, SBC, LHDC SBC, AAC, LHDC Charging USB-C USB-C, wireless Driver size 10.4mm woofer + 6mm tweeter 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter Price $100 $179

Design

OnePlus shoots for a sleek and form-fitting earbud design for the Buds 3 and Buds Pro 2, and we’re fans of the results. Color options for the Buds 3 include Splendid Blue and Metallic Grey, while the Buds Pro 2 get Obsidian Black and Arbor Green.

You’ll also receive three different sets of ear tips (small, medium, and large) to ensure you’re getting the most secure and comfortable fit. Wear-wise, we thought both models felt good to wear for long periods of time.

Both models are also IP55-rated (though only the buds themselves, not either charging case), making the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 tough against dust, sweat, and rainy days.

Sound and call quality

When it comes right down to it, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes out on top for sound quality, and right now they're only $30 more than the OnePlus Buds 3!

The Buds Pro 2 are also superlative to the Buds 3 when it comes to call quality. Even the loudest restaurant or office space won’t be a match for the Pro 2’s onboard mics, although we wish the ANC performance was just a little better (more on that below).

None of this is to say the Buds 3 are terrible for music, podcasts, or phone calls; they’re just not as good. For the most part, the Buds 3 do a decent job with all music genres, but we did start noticing some distortion at higher volumes. And while call quality isn’t half bad, it’s really not the same as what you’ll get with the Pro 2 model.

Noise cancelling

Considering the price of both pairs of buds, we’re not expecting chart-topping ANC for either OnePlus model. And as far as the company’s execution goes, it’s pretty much the same results for both sets of earbuds: deep, droning sounds are vanquished, while random noises and high frequencies tend to weasel their way in.

If pressed for an answer, we’d say the Buds Pro 2 deliver slightly better noise cancellation than the Buds 3 though.

Software and features

The OnePlus Buds 3 and Buds Pro 2 share a number of control and customization features. Pressure-sensitive stems handle all basic commands (like play, pause, answering and hanging up calls, and track skipping) via taps and long presses. And similar to the Apple AirPods Pro, a swipe up and down the stems acts as a volume control.

Earbud customization is handled by the HeyMelody app (for iOS and Android), and there’s quite a lot going on here. An intuitive and feature-packed companion app, there are control dashboards for devices, noise-cancelling, earbud controls, and EQ presets.

Conveniently, both sets of buds also support Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth multipoint, and Bluetooth 5.3 (AAC, SBC, LHDC).

Battery life

The Buds 3 and Buds Pro 2 both deliver battery life on par with competitively-priced earbuds. For the Buds 3, you can expect up to 6.5 hours with ANC enabled, or close to 10 hours of playback with noise cancelling disabled.

The Buds Pro 2 won’t last quite as long as the Buds 3, but pretty dang close. You should get about 6 hours with ANC enabled and 9 hours with the feature toggled off.

In terms of charging cases, both models contain USB-C ports for recharging. Both models also support quick charging, netting you around 7 extra hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

The Buds Pro 2 earns a few extra points in this category, because its charging case supports USB-C and wireless charging.

Which OnePlus product is better?

The OnePlus Buds 3 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are nearly identical. At full price, the big price difference between the $100 new model and the $180 of the Buds Pro 2 makes the Buds 3 the no-brainer pick, but when the Pro 2 are reduced to $130 things flip around.

It’s the little things that make the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 our preferred option. These include features like Dolby Atmos support, in-ear detection, and wireless charging.

If you really want to save some money though, the OnePlus Buds 3 are still a great choice, with similar sound for a little less cash.