OnePlus released its Buds 3 earlier this year, alongside the OnePlus 12 and 12R. While the Buds 3 were generally well-reviewed, we found its ANC to be subpar, alongside its treble amplifying to unpleasant levels at high volumes. The absence of wireless charging was a bummer too, resulting in a 7.5/10 score.

Following its release, we'd been expecting OnePlus to unveil the successor to the February 2023-released OnePlus Buds Pro 2, but all we got was the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, the Shenzhen, China-based company's affordable alternative to the flagship buds.

Now, it looks like the wait for the OnePluds Buds Pro 3 might soon be over, with a new leak offering insight into the upcoming buds' specs, design, and colors.

As shared by SmartPrix after obtaining renders of the upcoming flagship buds, the Buds Pro 3 is expected to feature a top-opening case reminiscent of the Nord Buds 3 Pro. This marks a shift in OnePlus' Pro bud cases, which have always offered a clamshell case.

From the looks of it, the buds appear to be available in a black and white colorway, with a faux leather finish on both cases. According to SmartPrix, the black color will officially be called Midnight Opus, while the white color will be sold as Lunar Radiance. This is the first time we've seen a white OnePlus bud since the Buds Pro 2 were released in February 2023. This is also the first time we've seen a leather finish on any OnePlus' Buds case, though we've seen the company experiment with the material on the Voyager Black OnePlus Open.

A two-tone design reminiscent of the Buds Pro 2

Similar to its predecessor, the OnePluds Buds Pro 3's case appears to feature a USB-C charging port at the bottom, while offering a pairing button that has been relocated to the side of the case. Its dimensions are reported as 6.5 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm, and it might weigh in at 61 grams. It is currently unclear if the case weighs 61 grams alone or while housing the buds. For reference, the OnePluds Buds Pro 2's case weighs in at 47.3 grams, with each bud coming in at 4.9 grams.

The buds themselves appear to sport a two-tone appearance, with a glossy stem and a matte finish on the top buds and tips. Each bud features distinctive text branding, with "Co-created with Dynaudio" written on it. It is currently unclear if the branding is engraved or embossed.

With ANC turned off, the buds with their case should last you roughly 43 hours, which is 4 hours more than what the Buds Pro 2 offered. Elsewhere, SmartPrix indicates that charging the buds for 10 minutes should offer five hours of listening time.

Similar to its predecessor, the Buds Pro 3 is also expected to be IP55 dust- and water-resistant, with upgraded Bluetooth 5.4 support. This should also enable dual-device pairing and seamless switching for the buds.

The Buds Pro 3's noise cancelation has been elevated to 50dB, from 48dB, which isn't much of an upgrade in real-life scenarios but an upgrade on paper at least. Similarly, it is maintaining its partnership with Dynaudio to offer customized EQ presets, as evident from the markings mentioned earlier.

An official release date for the buds is currently unknown. However, SmartPrix did indicate that they might cost 12,000 INR (roughly $143 USD), which is significantly lower than the price the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched at.