Summary OnePlus Buds 3 will launch on January 23 alongside the OnePlus 12 series, featuring noise reduction of up to 49 decibels.

The OnePlus 12R, a mid-range variant of the flagship OnePlus 12 series, will also debut on that date.

The OnePlus Buds 3 will have a 10.4mm woofer paired with a 6mm tweeter, providing a frequency range of 15Hz to 40KHz. They will be available in Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray colors.

If you’re looking for a new pair of true wireless noise-canceling earbuds, you have more to choose from these days than just Apple AirPods. The number of noise-reducing earbuds on the market has greatly expanded since the wireless headphone movement kicked into high gear. OnePlus is an example of a tech company that has branched out into this area with its own audio products, and it’s preparing to launch its new OnePlus Buds 3. Now, more insight has been made available on when the earbuds will debut.

In a press release, OnePlus officially announced that its Buds 3 will roll out on January 23 at the same time that its OnePlus 12 series launches. To start, it will be made available in North America, India, and Europe. The OnePlus Buds 3 feature a dual-dynamic system consisting of a 10.4mm woofer with a 6mm tweeter. If you’re looking for noise cancelation, these earbuds have you covered on that front as well — OnePlus promises noise reduction of up to 49 decibels. That being said, the audio you’re listening to will continue streaming seamlessly at a frequency range between 15Hz and 40KHz. The earbuds will come in Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray colors, and they have sliding touch control for easy volume management on the go.

OnePlus is renowned for being limited in the US, but widely available in China. With the release of the 12 Series, however, customers in the US — and globally — will have access to a version of the smartphone made specifically for international users. OnePlus has announced the development of a device called the OnePlus 12R, a variant of its flagship OnePlus 12 series model. When it’s launched globally, it will come in Cool Blue and Iron Gray, and it’s expected to debut at a mid-range price point. The OnePlus 12R is predicted to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 12GB of RAM.

When the OnePlus 12 series launches, it’s anticipated to feature a 6.82-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a 5400mAh battery. In terms of RAM, customers will have 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB options, and it’s predicted to have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip as the OnePlus 12R. If you’re interested in what OnePlus has to offer or you’re ready to upgrade from your old phone, now might be the time. At a more affordable price than other flagship devices, the OnePlus 12R could be the new, budget-friendly smartphone you didn’t know you needed. Similar to the other devices announced by the company to date, the OnePlus 12R will debut on January 23 in North America and Europe. OnePlus’ new product rollout will take place at its Smooth Beyond Belief event.