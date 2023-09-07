OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $130 $180 Save $50 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a steal right now. They're not just fun and bassy, but they also have excellent noise suppression and a great design. Plus, they're loud and clear. And right now, you can get them for way less than usual. $130 at Amazon

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 were released in February 2023, and while they were more expensive than their predecessor, they were still more affordable than many of the best wireless earbuds like the Google Pixel Buds Pro. Now, just six months later, the earbuds are getting a discount on Amazon that you should not pass up.

OnePlus' latest Buds Pro 2 noise-canceling earbuds have dropped to their lowest-ever price on Amazon. The pair usually costs $180, but a steep price cut brings them down to $130. The deal reduces the asking price down to a level that many earbud buyers can afford, and we concluded in our review that these buds have a lot to offer for a midrange accessory.

Why the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are worth your money

This is the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds, only nearly matched by an Amazon Prime Day deal. Both the black and green versions are $50 off, which is a very good deal. This means that purchasing both colorways saves you 28% off the regular price of the in-ear headphones, though the offer may be limited in time.

OnePlus has a history of making devices that strike the perfect balance between features and price, and these are no exception. They're fashionable, comfortable, and sound fantastic, with plenty of bass and crisp highs. They also have excellent connectivity and support for Fast Pair, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that quickly connect to Android phones.

In terms of audio quality, the Buds Pro 2 are unrivaled. OnePlus has tuned them using Dynaudio's technologies, so you can expect rich, immersive sound with plenty of bass. And with their hybrid ANC and large dynamic 11 mm drivers, they'll block out even the loudest of distractions.