After months of leaks, OnePlus teased its first Nord-branded smartwatch last week, the OnePlus Nord Watch. Unlike the OnePlus Watch, the Nord Watch is rumored to be a budget offering focusing on fitness tracking. The wearable should go official in the next few days, but OnePlus has revealed some of its key specs ahead of that. This is typical of the company as it helps to create further hype surrounding the device.

The official OnePlus Nord Watch page confirms the wearable will feature a 1.78-inch 60Hz AMOLED display with a rated peak brightness of 500 nits. It will come with 105 sports modes, including the ability to track activities like yoga and cricket. For customization, OnePlus will provide the watch with access to over 100+ watch faces. They won't be preloaded on the wearable, though. Instead, you will have to download them from the companion N health app that's available for both iOS and Android.

Leaked images of the OnePlus Watch retail box (via 91Mobiles) have revealed more details about it. The watch will apparently weigh 54gms and feature a button on the right side for navigation purposes. It looks similar to Apple Watch's Digital Crown, but it is unclear if it will rotate or not. The box mentions the watch's price as Rs 6,999 ($93). It will most likely be cheaper than that and could retail around Rs 4,999 ($65), a price point that was rumored months ago. And the low-end pricing means the Nord Watch won't run Wear OS. Instead, expect it to feature LiteOS, just like other wearables in this price range.

The original OnePlus Watch was a massive failure and was widely panned for its poor experience. Since then, the company has dabbled with fitness bands, but they have also been below par. It remains to be seen whether OnePlus has learned from its mistakes with the Nord Watch.