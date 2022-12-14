Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord N20 $230 $300 Save $70 The OnePlus Nord N20 is one of the company's best budget phones. Packing a 6.5-inch OLED display and a Snapdragon 695 chip, the Nord N20 will surprise you with its performance. The phone is an even better deal at its discounted price, especially if you are on a tight budget. $230 at Amazon

OnePlus's flagship phones might steal all the limelight, but the company also makes some great budget phones. The OnePlus Nord N20 is among the best budget Android smartphones of 2022 that you can get for around $300. At the beginning of December, the phone dropped to its lowest-ever price of $200. There's not much you can do if you missed that deal, but Amazon has again put the device on sale with a sweet $70 discount. This brings the Nord N20's price down to an even more reasonable $230.

With a 6.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and 6GB RAM, the Nord N20 packs plenty of power for a budget phone. We were surprised by the phone's performance in our review. Sure, it won't set the benchmark charts on fire, and it is certainly not powerful enough to play Genshin Impact. But for regular use, the Nord N20 won't disappoint you.

The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Even more impressive is that the phone is IP52 certified, so it can withstand being exposed to dust and some water splashes. While the Nord N20 has triple rear cameras, only the primary 64MP shooter is of use. The 2MP macro and monochrome sensors are marketing gimmicks at best. At the front, the 16MP selfie snapper does a relatively decent job of capturing photos, provided there's enough light around. Another highlight of the Nord is the 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can use your wired headphones with the device.

The OnePlus Nord N20 is not perfect, though. One major issue with the phone is that it is not compatible with Verizon's network, and on AT&T's network, it is limited to 4G connectivity. Also, the phone will no longer receive OS updates. It launched with Android 11 and was updated to the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 earlier in the year. In the future, it will only receive security patches from time to time. If you are on a tight budget and want a phone with decent performance, the Nord N20 is your best choice.