OnePlus announced earlier this year that it would not launch a OnePlus Open 2.

The company has now shed more light on this decision.

It believes there's still time before foldable devices go mainstream.

Despite the OnePlus Open widely being praised as one of the best foldable phones to launch in 2023, OnePlus decided against launching its successor in 2025. The Oppo Find N5, which would have been rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 globally, is currently among the thinnest and most impressive foldables on the market. Yet, OnePlus chose to skip a global release. A company executive has now shed more light on the reasoning behind this decision.