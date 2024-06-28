Summary OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open have received Android 15 Beta 2, targeting developers and early adopters.

Improvements were made to Bluetooth, hotspot, and camera functions. However, bugs remain.

Repair mode launched for OnePlus 12 in Beta 1, aiming to enhance device troubleshooting.

OnePlus is still carving out a niche in the US market, but the release of its latest flagship model on the global stage is helping it build up its brand name. With the OnePlus 12, the company has managed to also become a big player in the rollout of Android 15. Now, a second beta update for the OS has launched for some of the manufacturer’s devices, driving home the point.

As announced by the OnePlus software team, Android 15 Beta 2 is officially available for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open. The team notes that, for now, this version is best for developers and other people with experience – it can be helpful if you are creating apps, for instance. That being said, it also notes that there are already some known issues that need to be debugged. If you’re expecting stability, Android 15 Beta 2 likely isn’t for you.

Improvements in Android 15 Beta 2

Some of the improvements that have been made pertain to Bluetooth compatibility, personal hotspot usage, and camera functions (via Android Authority). The software team also says that some third-party app compatibility issues have been resolved, and problems surrounding the Multi-Screen Connect function have been addressed. However, the camera may still freeze when Hi-Res mode is enabled. The system interface is buggy when music is being played, and air gestures can’t be turned off when toggled on – these are just a few of many bugs that need to be worked out.

As OnePlus continues to pick up steam following its global debut, the company is adding more to both its hardware and software. For example, Repair mode was recently launched for the OnePlus 12, specifically. This gives service technicians the full access they need to safely address device issues. It’s not uncommon for manufacturers to roll out similar modes for troubleshooting – Samsung made a Maintenance mode, for example, while Google created a repair mode for Pixel phones. However, not everything went as planned, with some finding the mode to be unintuitive. As OnePlus looks to make strides, it seems that more attention may be best invested in refining features, rather than immediately launching them.