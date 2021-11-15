OnePlus is no stranger to limited-edition devices, with several McLaren-branded phones under its belt as well as eye-catching tie-ins with the likes of Star Wars and Cyberpunk 2077. Its latest collaboration with Japanese game publisher Bandai Namco has spawned the most fun smartphone of the year. Announced a few days ago without being fully revealed, we've now had a chance to go hands-on with the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition, and it's another welcome blast of video game nostalgia.

This special edition Nord 2 comes not only with a fresh coat of paint, but the software is also packed with content related to the classic ghost-munching game. The OS gets a Pac-Man themed retro makeover, with blue and yellow dominating almost every screen including the quick settings and notification shade. There are five custom wallpapers, one of which animates when you unlock the device. Furthermore, hidden wallpapers, ringtones, and photo stickers can be unlocked by completing various challenges found throughout the phone. There’s also a Pac-Man camera filter that sees little ghosts roam the screen and OnePlus has even created a special pixel art icon pack so all of its core apps look right at home.

Unsurprisingly, gaming is a key theme here, and the device is preinstalled with Pac-Man 256 - Endless Maze for you to enjoy. This modern reimagining of the game came out in 2015 and is well-reviewed — I’d never played it before, but it’s every bit as addictive as the iconic original.

At first glance, the hardware appears to be more modestly designed. It’s essentially a OnePlus Nord 2 with a silver finish complete with Pac-Man motif and a blue alert switcher, but there’s more to it than initially meets the eye. Turn the lights off and you’ll find that the rear of the phone glows in the dark, revealing a nifty maze pattern hiding the Nord name and OnePlus logo. It’s as joyous as it is gimmicky, so kudos to whoever came up with it.

Specs-wise, there’s no difference between this special edition and the standard 12/256GB variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. That means it has a 50MP primary camera, Warp Charge 65, 4,500mAh battery, 90Hz AMOLED display, and it’s all powered by the surprisingly capable MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition will be available for purchase on Nov 16 at 11am (UK time) from OnePlus.com and Amazon.co.uk. It costs £30 more than the equivalent standard model at £499 (€529), but that’s not a huge additional price to pay for one of the most unique smartphones around. A Lego-esque DIY phone stand is also thrown in for good measure and if you buy direct, you’ll also get a pair of Steven Harrington-designed OnePlus Buds Z to sweeten the deal.

To see if the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is worth buying, check out our review.

