As part of Amazon’s Android Days event, a 48-hour flash sale dedicated to Android phones and accessories, most of the OnePlus phone lineup is currently discounted. OnePlus phones, especially the budget models, are usually well worth the normal asking price, and with extra discounts like this one, they become impossible-to-ignore deals that are just looking to make all your tech geek friends jealous.

OnePlus Nord N20 - $40 off

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is an excellent budget Android phone that normally sells for $300. With this sale, the Nord N20 5G is discounted to $260 ($40 off), a tempting offer for a phone that provides fantastic value for this price range — and that $40 you saved could be spent on phone accessories, or add $20 to it and buy the discounted OnePluds Buds Z2.

OnePlus 10T — RAM & storage upgrades

The newest OnePlus release in the US market, the OnePlus 10T, is also featured among today's discounted phones, despite just being announced this month. If you preorder the 10T now from Amazon, you can grab the 16GB RAM + 256GB version for the same price as 8GB RAM + 128GB version, just $650. Although the deal is nothing life-changing, if you were planning on buying the 10T anyway, why not get double the RAM and storage for the same price? You'll appreciate the boost that gives to multitasking, not to mention the massive amounts of data you will be able to hoard on your phone, carefree.

The 10T sees OnePlus return to putting a focus on closer to midrange-priced hardware, after price hikes over the past few generations of flagships. For $650, the 10T packs Qualcomm’s latest-and-greatest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 120Hz OLED, and 125W superfast charging. As a bonus, the charger does come in the box, so you won't have to shell out another $50 to get the blazing speeds you were promised.

During our review, our main gripe was with the phone's software. While we appreciate the pricing and hardware here, and hope OnePlus keeps going in the same direction, the same cannot be said about OxygenOS, with its unavoidable ColorOS roots. However, even that's not a deal-breaker in our eyes, and the other features more than make up for it, especially at a stellar $650 price point.

