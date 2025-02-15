Summary OnePlus is reportedly considering replacing its iconic alert slider with a customizable Action Button-like physical button, similar to those found on recent iPhones.

Leaked information suggests the new button, potentially called the 'Magic Cube Key,' would offer expanded functionality beyond simply toggling notification modes.

While offering increased versatility, the removal of the alert slider could be a controversial move, as it's a beloved feature among OnePlus users and a key differentiator for the brand.

OnePlus seems to be making big changes this year. For starters, it has sucked the excitement out of every OnePlus Open fan by revealing that we're not getting the OnePlus Open 2 this year — despite Oppo going full steam ahead with the Find N5. Now, it looks like OnePlus is poised to get rid of the one key aspect that has remained consistent throughout its devices since 2015.

First popularized by iPhones, the physical alert slider is a small, yet iconic aspect of OnePlus devices, and following in Apple's lead, OnePlus might be looking to eliminate it.

It looks like OnePlus wants to emulate Apple with a physical Action Button that isn't limited to just toggling through different alert settings.

As highlighted by Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, via Android Authority, the same applies to other smartphone companies in Ouga Group's portfolio, including Oppo and Realme, and the change could be observed with the "new straight-screen flagship phone [which] would be launched in March."

We know that OnePlus isn't launching a new flagship device in March — there are rumors about a potential OnePlus 'Mini' or a OnePlus 13T launching in March, but those likely don't qualify as a flagship. This means that either Oppo or Realme would be the first to debut the physical button, and it could be called the 'Magic Cube Key.'

Lost in translation, maybe?

Magic Cube Key is a mouthful, and it could be that the actual name of the button was lost in translation. What is clear, however, based on DCS' track record, is that OnePlus is at least thinking of/experimenting with an Action Button-like key to replace its alert slider.

The button will be remappable. "In addition to one-click mute, you can also customize the flash, screenshot, photo, translation, custom quick launch app, etc.," reads the translated version of DCS' Weibo post. The change, clearly, will offer increased versatility and functionality, albeit at the cost of a cherished brand hallmark. If it actually happens remains to be seen.