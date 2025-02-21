Summary The OnePlus Watch 3 has a typo that reads 'Meda in China' on the rear.

OnePlus acknowledged the issue, offering users two solutions.

New stock without the typo will be available soon on the brand's website.

So far, the opinions about the latest smartwatch from OnePlus have been pretty good. Not only does the watch feature a sleek design, but it also packs a digital crown and promises excellent battery life as well. And while we wait for official reviews, it appears that some have even found an unintended 'extra', coming in the form of a typo found on the rear of the device that reads 'Meda in China'.

While it isn't a huge deal, some will, no doubt, want the issue fixed, especially if they're paying $330 for the watch. Luckily, OnePlus is finally offering some answers for its mistake. The brand posted on X, acknowledging the issue and offering a few solutions for those that are affected.

Keep it as a collector's item

The brand shared that you can either keep the unique piece of hardware and consider it a 'super limited edition' or you can return it without any issues. Of course, those that still want the watch but don't want the 'Meda in China' stamp will be happy to know that new stock is coming.

For the most part, the solutions are pretty much what you'd expect from any brand, taking quick action to remedy a small problem that no one will remember in a month's time. If you're curious about the watch, it's now available on the OnePlus website, and if you don't care about the mistake, you can score $30 off during its initial offering.