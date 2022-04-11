After a few years of focusing primarily on flagship phones, OnePlus has been diversifying its portfolio with a number of recent launches targeting prices across the spectrum. Some of that expansion could be at the higher end, like with a premium version of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which we've recently heard rumored. But there's also exciting stuff happening on the other end, and today we're checking out some early rumors about a Dimensity 8100-powered handset that may arrive as the OnePlus Ace.

According to information shared by leaker Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace will continue the legacy of the Oppo Reno Ace from back in 2019, with a focus on performance and charging. That means some help from MediaTek’s quite capable Dimensity 8100 chip,and support for insanely fast 150W charging.

A separate leak reveals that the OnePlus Ace should feature an FHD+ 6.7-inch display with a center-aligned punch-hole. We hear some promising things about its imaging performance, and the primary camera on the phone is expected to use Sony’s IMX766 sensor, featured on the likes of the Xiaomi 12.

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus Ace is basically just a re-branded Realme GT Neo 3 and the specs we've heard so far do seem to align with that. A report from last month pointed to the model being called OnePlus 10R, so don’t be surprised if the same phone gets sold under two different names for separate markets.

