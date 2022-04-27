OnePlus's merger with OPPO signaled the start of a new strategy for the brand — one that favored bombarding the market with new launches targeting prices across the spectrum over the previous flagship-only tactic. Owing to that, this year has already seen launches all across the board like the OnePlus 10 Pro, the China-exclusive Ace, and the Nord CE 2. But the company isn't done just yet — freshly leaked renders point to the arrival of yet another model, and it's quite possibly a more economical version of the OnePlus Ace.

These renders come to us from tipster Abhishek Agarwal (via TENAA), showing off the upcoming device from multiple angles. The camera module is easily the most eye-catching bit of the device, looking quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro with regard to the camera placement. But unlike most other phones that use a separate housing, this new mystery model covers its lenses with the back panel itself, smoothly raising up to form the camera bump. The technique seems reminiscent of what was used in the Oppo Find X5 Pro, even if the shape is different.

The marketing name is unknown at the moment, but the phone's model number PGZ110 is similar to the OnePlus Ace's PGKM10, hinting at the possibility of the two being related somehow (it could be the Ace Lite, maybe?). What we do have are the key specifications. The phone is supposed to come with a 6.59-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the Dimensity 8100 processor, a 64MP primary camera, a headphone jack (would you believe it), and a 5,00mAh battery capable of charging at up to 65W.

At first glance, the LCD panel seems like a huge let-down and doesn't quite go well with the near-flagship Dimensity 8100 chip, but only a proper review will tell — LCD screens have improved in recent years, too. We can only assume that this little shortcoming could be remedied with a reasonably low price tag. Lastly, there seems to be no hint of the alert slider in the renders, at least on the right edge. Considering the OnePlus Ace already missed this fan-favorite feature, we wouldn't be surprised if this version heads down the same road.

