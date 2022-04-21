You seemingly can't stop the OnePlus train — especially in China and India. Sure, the OnePlus 10 Pro only just arrived in North America, but it's far from the company's latest phone. While we eagerly await next week's India-focused launch event for the OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite, the China-specific version of the 10R has already arrived, complete with a new series name.

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX RAM 8, 12GB Storage 128, 256, 512GB Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, 2412x1080, 120Hz refresh rate Rear cameras 50MP primary, f/1.88 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 2MP macro, f/2.4 Front camera 16MP, f/2.4 Battery 4500mAh, 150W SuperVOOC fast charging Software Android 12 (ColorOS 12.1) Other Dual nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 6 Dimensions 163.3mm × 75.5mm × 8.2mm Colors Black, blue Price Starting at CNY 2,499

The OnePlus Ace likely isn't a surprise if you've been following along with recent leaks. The phone made its grand debut today ahead of a sales launch on April 26th, and it looks like a promising mid-range device. As rumored, the Ace is powered by a Dimensity 8100 MAX, an all-new version of the 8100 that, presumably, offers improved performance over the standard chip. Although it's likely not up to par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers the OnePlus 10 Pro, it should provide plenty of speed for the price. Aside from the chipset, the phone is powered by 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It's not just the specs sheet that makes the Ace an impressive smartphone. A 120Hz AMOLED panel and 150W charging are the highlights here, with the 4,500mAh battery capable of hitting 50% in just five minutes. It's the same tech we saw showcased in Realme's recent GT Neo 3. We'll have to see how the battery holds up to repeated fast-charging, though OnePlus says it'll retain 80% capacity after 1,600 power cycles.

As for its cameras, the primary lens is a 50MP f/1.88 sensor with OIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone itself is wrapped in a sleek, unique design, though you won't find many of the usual OnePlus flourishes here — including the standard mute slider that adorns its mainline flagships.

The Ace will be available in black and blue colors starting next week, with an entry-level model for just CNY 2,499 (around $387). The top-tier model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

