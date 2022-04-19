The OnePlus smartphone lineup is far more vast today than when it first launched onto the scene. The days of a single "flagship killer" are gone, replaced with multiple tiers of devices at different price points. With the OnePlus 10 Pro out of the way, the company is about to shift its focus onto lower-end and cheaper options. The OnePlus 10R — also known as the Ace — and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite are set to be announced on April 28th, but thanks to new leaked renders, we're now a bit more familiar with how both phones will look.

These renders come to us from leaker Evan Blass, showing off the upcoming OnePlus phones from multiple angles. The OnePlus Ace, launching internationally as the 10R, looks similar to what we've seen in previous leaks. It has a protruding triple rear camera sensor, a grooved pattern on the back, and flat edges on the sides. It looks like a slightly-stylized version of the Realme GT Neo 3, with OnePlus taking a different direction in some design aspects. That's not exactly a surprise given how the phone also seems to be very similar spec-wise. The device is also shown in two different colorways — black and a blue-ish silver.

As for the Nord CE 2 Lite, it'll look a lot more like its higher-end sibling, the Nord CE 2, but it'll also take its own design spins. For one, it'll feature a top grooved pattern that reminds us of Xiaomi's Poco devices a bit in terms of looks. The camera bump itself also looks a bit smaller than the one in the standard CE 2, and the phone's screen will have a notable-sized chin, but other than that, it's looking like a fairly standard 2022 mid-range phone.

We're just a few days away from the final unveil, but judging by the way things are leaking — with OnePlus itself also adding fuel to the hype train — we'll likely know a lot more before then.

