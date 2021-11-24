The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were launched back in March this year. Along with this duo, the company also announced the affordable OnePlus 9R exclusively for the Indian market. Usually, OnePlus launches a mid-cycle flagship follow-up, but there's no 9T model this year. However, China did get a OnePlus 9RT instead, and it looks like this could be launched outside the country but with a different name.

According to a report from 91mobiles in collaboration with reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus 9RT in India next month. Along with the phone, it is also expected to launch the second-gen Buds Z true wireless earbuds. Another leaker, Max Jambor, hints that the official release date will be December 16.

The report states that the OnePlus 9RT will apparently be launched as the OnePlus RT in India while the availability of the device elsewhere remains uncertain at this point. It'll come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the phone is packed with a 4,500mAh battery coupled with 65W fast charging that should charge the device to 100% in just 35 minutes.

In the camera department, it has a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP camera on the front. The OnePlus RT will be available in Nano Silver and Hacker Black color options in India.

Along with the 9RT, OnePlus also launched the Buds Z2 in China, with most of the goodness of the OnePlus Buds Pro for almost half the price. They offer active noise cancellation and up to 7 hours of battery on a charge, which can be extended up to 31 hours with the charging case. A quick 10-minute top-up is able to offer up to 5 hours of music playback. They will be available in two colorways 一 Obsidian Black and Pearl White. Since the OnePlus Buds Z was launched in global markets including the US, UK, and Canada, we can probably expect the Buds Z2 to be released further afield than China and India.

OnePlus is also gearing up to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro early next year, the specs for which were recently leaked — it's as powerful as you’d expect a 2022 flagship phone should be, though perhaps it could be a little more exciting?

