OnePlus typically releases a 'T' refresh of its flagship smartphones in late Q3 or early Q4 every year, though it decided against launching a 9T model in 2020. The company did release the OnePlus 9RT in China in October, but the phone never made its way to other markets. That's changing now as OnePlus is holding a "Winter Edition" virtual event on January 14 in India to launch the OnePlus 9RT and the Buds Z2.

The OnePlus 9RT was rumored to come to India late last year, but the ongoing semiconductor shortage likely forced the company to push back its plans. Reportedly, the phone was going to debut with the OnePlus RT moniker in the country, but the OnePlus' event website confirms the naming scheme will remain intact.

The OnePlus 9RT is a souped-up version of the regular OnePlus 9 featuring a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB RAM, and a 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. It features a triple-camera setup at the rear: a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary, a 16MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfie duties, there's a 16MP sensor at the front. The device is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, which means a full charge should take just over 30 minutes.

Alongside the phone, OnePlus will also launch the Buds Z2 with a feature set similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro but with a lower price tag. The earbuds have already made their international debut and feature up to 40dB Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 rating, and 11mm drivers with Dolby Atmos support. The battery life is rated for up to 7 hours without ANC that can be extended to 31 hours with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge is also enough for 5 additional hours of use.

There's no word on a full international launch of the OnePlus 9RT. With the OnePlus 10 expected to make its debut earlier than usual this year, it will make little sense to bring the phone to additional markets now. Instead, OnePlus would be better off focusing on ironing out all the bugs in its Android 12 build, which has had a disaster rollout so far.

