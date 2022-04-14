The OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9R represent some of the last OP models to ship with the pure OxygenOS experience — minus all that ColorOS stuff that so many have grown to hate. It's true that the initial Android 12 rollout for these devices hasn't been entirely bug-free (with even the announcement post warning about bugs), but users can find some comfort in knowing that they're much better off than the buggy mess OnePlus 9 owners had to put up with. Thankfully, the company seems keen on polishing things up, and the latest update to start arriving for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and 9R claims to do just that.

Sadly, there's no sign of any April security patch just yet, and this firmware C.15 release seems relatively minor in terms of changes — but we do get a few fixes and tweaks. If you felt your charging speeds took a hit following the move to OxygenOS 12, this update may help you out. The changelogs for all three familes of phones also mention improved call and overall system stability.

System [Optimized] the charging speed in some scenarios [Optimized] the communication stability when making a phone call [Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to use face unlock [Fixed] the issue of abnormal display when enabling applications in some scenarios [Improved] system stability

Camera [Fixed] the abnormal notification issue of "Camera is running"



The update is only available for download in India for now, but a rollout for more regions should be starting soon. As usual, it will reach a small percentage of users initially, with a broader rollout to follow if all looks good.

