OnePlus rubbed some in its enthusiastic user base the wrong way with its 2021 ColorOS merger announcement. A buggy initial rollout only further soured matters afterward, but efforts have been put into fixing reported issues ever since. In the name of taking care of one of those issues, the company released a bug-fixing update last week for the OnePlus 9 series. While the initial rollout skipped the US due to “country-related limitations,” another release is correcting that.

OxygenOS 12 C.47 is a minor update that includes the March security patch and fixes some issues with calls and texts. There’s also an optimization you'll want to check out to improve the fluency of taking photos too. The complete changelog shared by OnePlus is below:

System [Optimized] the stability of communication [Fixed] the issue of the operator's name displayed incorrectly [Fixed] the low probability issue that unable to send MMS [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.03

Camera [Optimized] the fluency of taking pictures



Currently, the update is only available for download in Europe. The community post does say that North America will be getting it soon, and as usual, it will initially reach a small percentage of users with a broader rollout to follow if all looks good.

Be warned — some users are running into problems with Google Pay after updating. Complaints state that the app fails to work at all and gives back an error message that says the phone is rooted when it’s not. The cause seems to be lapsed Play Protect certification, according to a staff member — who also claims it has already been sorted. Even so, user comments under the same post suggest otherwise.

Not everyone is facing the Google Pay problem, but if you run into it, the workaround appears to be clearing the Play Store's cache and rebooting your phone.

