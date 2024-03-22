Summary The T-Mobile variants of the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 8T are being updated to Android 14.

Each phone launched with Android 11 and was guaranteed three version updates.

The ongoing rollout is likely the phones' last platform update. Each is set to receive security patches for some time longer, however.

The OnePlus 9 series has reached one of its last milestones this week. As reported by Android Authority, following the rollout of Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 to unlocked versions of the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 8T over the past few weeks, OxygenOS 14 is now hitting the T-Mobile variant of each of those devices.

Each of these phones was initially slated to receive three major Android updates, and having all launched on Android 11, OxygenOS 14 is the last full platform update the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 8T should see. The 9, 9 Pro, and 8T were only available either unlocked or through T-Mobile in the US; there were no other carrier models. Once the rollout is finished, it's the end of the line for platform updates for the OnePlus 9 series. Each phone will continue to get security updates for at least a few more months, however.

The end of the road for the OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, launched in early 2021, and 8T, released in late 2020, were all guaranteed three platform updates, and with this T-Mobile rollout, they're all reaching the end of that timeline imminently. This update lifespan falls well short of what's currently offered by Google and Samsung, who have each pledged a full seven years of Android updates for their latest flagship phones.

OnePlus's newer flagships, including the OnePlus 12, are guaranteed four years of platform updates and five years of security patches — better than before, but still lagging behind what you'll get with similarly priced hardware from Samsung, Google, or Apple. The $500 OnePlus 12R, meanwhile, is only set to receive the same three years of Android updates and four years of security updates as the OnePlus 9 series.