In the US, OnePlus smartphones are not in the same league of the best Android phones as Google's Pixel lineup or Samsung's Galaxy S series. But they offer excellent value for money, and if you are on a tight budget, OnePlus offerings can be hard to ignore. For Prime Day, Amazon is discounting the OnePlus 9 series to their lowest-ever price, making them an irresistible deal to miss. Thanks to the discount, you can get last year's OnePlus 9 for $500—down from $730.

If you are on a tight budget and want a decently powerful phone that can charge blazingly fast, you cannot go wrong with the OnePlus 9. The Snapdragon 888 chip and 8GB RAM mean the phone can run multiple apps simultaneously without breaking into a sweat. Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery that can provide enough juice to last a day. And if it is low on power, the 65W charger will top up the cell to 100% in around 30 minutes. You will not find a phone that charges faster than the OnePlus 9 in the US at its discounted price point.

Buy the OnePlus 9 — $230 off for Prime Day

$500 at Amazon

For added convenience, the phone can also be charged wirelessly at speeds of up to 15W. Other specs of the OnePlus 9 include a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, 128GB storage, and a 48MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro camera setup. The most notable omission on the OnePlus 9 is the lack of mmWave 5G support. It only supports sub-6GHz 5G on T-Mobile and Verizon's networks.

If you are willing to spend extra for a bigger display and a more versatile camera setup, consider the OnePlus 9 Pro for $700—down from $1,069. The company's 2021 flagship has all the features of its non-Pro sibling packs and further builds on it with 50W wireless charging, an 8MP telephoto, and Hasselblad camera colors. It also supports mmWave 5G, so you can get gigabit+ download speeds wherever possible.

This is an ideal device for a OnePlus fanboy to pick or if you want to enter into the world of rooting and ROMing. Since the phone is unlocked, you can use it on any network you like.

Buy the OnePlus 9 Pro — $369 off for Prime Day

$700 at Amazon

Remember that OnePlus never sold the $969 base variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro in the US. The variant on sale on Amazon has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, so you will have plenty of space to store as many files as you want.