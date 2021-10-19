Down to just under $800 right now, which is a steal.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has been overshadowed by much of the competition this year, but that's unfortunate: it's a pretty great device. My colleague, Ryne Hager, summed it up nicely, in his review:

OnePlus just can't catch a break these days — and it's pretty much the company's own fault. Right on the heels of a praiseworthy update commitment extension that had us excited to increase our review score, news drops that OnePlus has been throttling some of the most popular apps to better manage battery life and heat, and concerns regarding the recent not-quite-merger with Oppo and the blending of OxygenOS with Oppo's less-loved software have even some die-hard fans worried. In short, the days of a scrappy upstart are over, and a more mature OnePlus is stumbling even as it succeeds, with the OnePlus 9 Pro concisely embodying the struggle.

But the OnePlus 9 Pro's life cycle has slowly been churning along as we wait for OnePlus to update it to Android 12, which was recently previewed, along with a promise to unify Oxygen OS with ColorOS, Oppo's own version of Android. It's a bit of a mess.

Still, at $799.99 for the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro, you have one of the best Android phones of 2021 discounted by some $270 — its retail price is $1069 — and that makes it particularly compelling when you compare that to the rumored price of the new Pixel 6 Pro, which is expected at $899.99.

