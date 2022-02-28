There’s been a lot of discount sales on the OnePlus 9 series since they launched in March 2021. Just last month, the company reduced the prices of both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro significantly for two weeks. If you’ve been looking to buy one and somehow missed out on the too-many-to-count price slashes, you now have another chance. OnePlus is offering juicy discounts on last year’s flagship devices, alongside the OnePlus Nord N200, OnePlus Buds Pro, and OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus is currently offering the OnePlus 9 for $600, $130 off the original price. On the other hand, the bigger OnePlus 9 Pro gets a whopping $270 off the initial retail cost, at $800. Both phones marked the start of a partnership with camera giant Hasselblad, promising improved shots that could rival the likes of Samsung and Google. They’re undoubtedly noticeable upgrades from their predecessors, but subpar photo processing meant they couldn’t really give the competition a run for their money. That said, the Hasselblad collaboration looks set to improve the new OnePlus 10 Pro’s cameras if the reports are anything to go by.

Buy OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 Pro

You can pick up the OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus Buds Z for just $130 and $80, marking discounts of $20 and $30, respectively.

Buy OnePlus Buds Pro & Buds Z2

OnePlus Buds Pro OnePlus Buds Z2

A bunch of combo deals are available too. Bundle the OnePlus 9 and the Buds Pro, and you get to pay only $690. Similarly, if you opt for the OnePlus 9 and the Buds Z2, you only pay $650.

OnePlus currently lacks that cutting edge it once had — the Oppo merger, the shared code base with Color OS, and buggy updates have a role to play in its declining image. The company’s latest device, the OnePlus 10 Pro, has been on sale in China since early last month but has hardly generated as much buzz as its fierce competitor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, at least partly due to limited market availability.

While we await the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in late March, you can take advantage of these huge deals across various device categories. Don’t wait too long, though, as they're only good through March.

14 best offline Android games to play when there's no internet No Wi-Fi, no problem

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email