The OnePlus 9 series isn't the company's latest smartphones, but they're still very compelling devices today. With a Snapdragon 888 and up to 12GB of RAM, users have very little reason to switch to something newer. Some impressive discounts from its original price also allows it to rival some of the more budget-friendly phones on the market. Although the phone originally launched with Android 11, users are being treated to Android 13 with OxygenOS 13, and it's rolling out right now.

The stable version of OxygenOS 13 has officially been released for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The firmware has already been available for the OnePlus 10 Pro for some time, beating Samsung flagship phones to the punch. While Samsung's One UI 5 update has caught up to the OnePlus lead, this timing for an older flagship is still excellent. Notably, the open beta for these two phones had just been released a few weeks ago, marking some pretty impressive speed from public testing to stable. Most of the work was probably finished during the OnePlus 10 Pro beta, so this shouldn't come as a surprise.

As for what changes this update comes with, the changelog provided by OnePlus for this update is almost identical to the changelog for the 10 Pro. It mentions things such as the new "Aquamorphic" design language as well as additions such as HyperBoost GPA 4.0 and Quantum Animation Engine 4.0. Of course, you can also expect many of the additions that come as part of Android 13.

The update is currently rolling out in North America, Europe, and India, but if you don't see it now, it might take a few days before it reaches your smartphone.