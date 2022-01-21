No phone has made the jump to Android 12 without running into a few bugs along the way. Samsung paused its upgrade before making it available again just a couple of days later, while Google struggled for over a month to get its Pixel 6 issues worked out. With OxygenOS 12, OnePlus faces even greater challenges as it works to merge its code base with ColorOS. Today, a new round of bug fixes is making its way to the company's latest flagships.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have faced a rough couple of months, as users faced problem after problem with the initial Android 12 upgrade. Since then, a couple of updates have helped get the devices back on track, but notably, version C.40 was left out of the European market entirely. OnePlus is looking to make that up with OxygenOS 12 C.44, now starting to arrive in all regions but with some Euro-specific changes.

Between bug fixes and optimizations, today's patch notes are some of the longest we've seen from the company in a while. OnePlus isn't specifying what changes are exclusive to European devices. However, it's safe to say its 5G fixes are among the bunch — users in India and North America received those upgrades at the tail-end of 2021. Issues with notification bar lag and display size in certain situations have also been tweaked.

The rest of the changelog primarily focuses on optimizations for those new OxygenOS 12 features. From basic features like power consumption and fingerprint unlocks to Work Life Balance improvements and better desktop icons, this upgrade should feel like a breath of fresh air to users — assuming nothing goes wrong, of course. Camera speed, new Always-On Display features, and more round out version C.44. OnePlus has also packed in the January 2022 security patch in, just a week behind Google's latest hardware.

As always, you can check out the complete list of changes over at the OnePlus forums. The company plans to roll out this update to a select group of users before a broader launch in the coming days. The OnePlus 9 series may no longer hold the crown as one of the best Android phones you can buy today, and OxygenOS 12 might not be everyone's cup of tea, but we can all hope that it continues to improve with each successive update.

