OnePlus phones aren't the best Android phones these days, but they're still solid products. They have a few things going for them, and a new discount from OnePlus — days before the expected launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro — definitely makes it easier to digest some of their flaws.

For a limited time, OnePlus is offering the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro for $599 and $849, respectively. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for the latter, but the company is still taking off a couple of hundred dollars. Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and offer plenty of RAM, resulting in fast day-to-day performance.

Their cameras won't blow the Pixel 6 out of the water, but as we noted in our review of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, they're noticeable upgrades from their predecessors. There's insanely-quick 65W fast charging onboard too, along with 50W wireless charging on the elder sibling, that should alleviate low-battery anxiety issues. With buggy updates and a merger with Oppo's ColorOS the software experience is undoubtedly not what it used to be, but if it's any consolation, OnePlus promises two more Android OS updates in addition to Android 12.

All things considered, if you're in the market for an Android flagship that's not from Samsung or Google, this is probably your best bet. The deal is available on the OnePlus Store and is yours to grab until January 22.

