Key Takeaways Users are reporting OnePlus 9 and 10 series phones dying without warning, attributed to faulty motherboards needing costly replacements.

The majority of complaints are from OnePlus 10 Pro owners, mostly affecting users in India, reminiscent of past hardware issues with flagship models.

Some users suspect the problem may be tied to a recent update.

The current crop of OnePlus flagships, including the OnePlus 12 and the company’s first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, has garnered positive reviews from us. While they deserve to be among the best Android flagships out there, a few older models may not be living up to that reputation. Some OnePlus 9 and 10 series users are facing hardware problems where their phone dies out of the blue, leaving them frustrated and seeking expensive repairs.

Users on the OnePlus Community forum and X (formerly Twitter) have reported issues with their OnePlus 9 and 10-series flagships. A significant number of OnePlus 10 Pro owners have experienced their phones dying without any warning to never come back to life. Reports indicate that these shutdowns can either happen randomly or following an overheating incident during charging.

Upon taking these affected units to a service center, OnePlus representatives informed the users about the kaput motherboard, which must be replaced — at a hefty price that the user must bear. Since a motherboard houses nearly all the internal components of a phone, its repair and replacement tend to get costly. However, for some OnePlus 10 Pro users, the quoted cost reached as much as half the phone’s original purchase price and even more than that of a new 10 Pro retail unit. This has resulted in some users deciding to abandon their broken phone in favor of a new one rather than investing in costly repairs.

Although the majority of complaints are about the 2022 OnePlus 10 Pro, there have also been a few reports concerning the OnePlus 9 series handsets. Furthermore, these hardware issues appear to be primarily affecting users in India, with a noticeable increase in reports over the past month.

Not OnePlus’ first brush with such hardware issues

OnePlus buyers have also been widely affected by the infamous green line problem on the company's older flagship models. It led to general user frustration when they were asked to pay up for the repairs until OnePlus responded with a limited-period replacement program and, more recently, lifetime free display replacement for affected phone models in India.

If OnePlus follows its own precedence and offers similar repair assistance to the users affected by the recent motherboard issue, should it determine that the fault lies with the company, it will greatly alleviate the user woes. We have reached out to OnePlus for a comment on this situation but have yet to receive a response. We’ll update the story with its official word once we hear back.

In the meantime, if you own a OnePlus 9 and 10 series phone, it’d be wise to avoid recent software updates as a precautionary measure.