OnePlus was the first non-Google manufacturer to roll out Android 13 for its 2022 flagship: the OnePlus 10 Pro. Then, in the first week of November, OxygenOS 13 was released for the OnePlus 9 series. Now, it is the turn of the company's entire 2020 product portfolio consisting of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T to receive the latest Android build. An official announcement about the update's release is still due, but the stable firmware is already making its way to OnePlus 8 users.

Several users on Reddit and OnePlus forums (via XDA) have posted screenshots of the stable OxygenOS 13 firmware being available for download on their devices. There are also reports of OxygenOS 13 arriving on the OnePlus 9R, 9RT, and the OnePlus 10R. The BBK-owned company has only made an official announcement for the OnePlus 10R's update so far. An official release note for other phones should be out soon.

Based on Android 13, the latest OxygenOS release debuts an Aquamorphic design with smoother system animations for better performance. Other new features include more customization options for Always-On Display, Sidebar Toolbox, enhanced Shelf experience, updated system icon theme, and a new Home screen world clock widget. The OnePlus 8 series launched with Android 10, so this is their last major OS update. The phones will now receive security patches for another year.

After Samsung, OnePlus is the only other company to have so quickly rolled out Android 13 to several of its flagship phones launched in the last couple of years. OnePlus seems to have gotten its act together after the disastrous OxygenOS 12 rollout in 2021.

The initial OxygenOS 12 firmware for the OnePlus 9 series was so buggy that it was pulled after a few days. And even the builds released after that were buggy and filled with bugs. The OnePlus 8 series received the stable OxygenOS 12 update in March 2022, over six months after Google seeded the OS. In comparison, the lineup has received the stable Android 13 firmware within three months of its release. It looks like the OnePlus is finally delivering on its promise of releasing quicker OS updates to its devices.