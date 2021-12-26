If there's something you've been hoping to get done in 2021, you are running out of time, and fast. The clock's already counting down on the final few days of the year, so if you're looking to shake off your reputation as a procrastinator, now's your chance to get that last project of the year out the door. The devs over at OnePlus have clearly been looking to wrap up a few tasks before 2021's in the rear-view mirror, and we just saw them drop the new release of OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Fair warning: We may have oversold “galore,” as while we are looking at some fresh patches and bugfixes here, they're both a bit limited in number and pretty low-key. There's a WhatsApp fix among them, but we're unsure if this is to address the same issue we just saw patched on the 7 and 7T series. OnePlus also tries to fix some misaligned options in the Settings UI, but from what people have shared in the company's support forums, things still seem to be showing up glitchy for a number of frustrated users.

In addition to those and some other targeted fixes, OnePlus also bumps both phones up to their December 2021 security patch level. Distribution got underway yesterday, and in typical OnePlus fashion the company will start ramping up availability over the next few days.

