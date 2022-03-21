OnePlus is not the same company it used to be. It has been lagging behind in updating its devices to the latest version of Android and its software update commitment is nothing to write home about either. OnePlus promised quicker and more stable updates for its phones when it merged OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS. However, the OxygenOS 12 release for the OnePlus 9 was a buggy mess, with all the major bugs only being resolved with a recent software update. Now, the BBK-owned smartphone maker has turned its attention to the OnePlus 8 series and the 9R and has started rolling out Android 12 for them.

The stable OxygenOS 12 build comes just about a month after the first open beta of the OS was released for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. There are many new changes and features in the C.11 software build, including network and system stability improvements. If you were frustrated with the camera not properly working in third-party camera apps, the update resolves the issue. It also fixes an issue with apps randomly closing in the background in certain scenarios.

The full changelog of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 9R, as shared by OnePlus, is as follows:

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios Fixed the issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications Fixed the issue of screen cannot respond when receiving notifications

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Network Fixed the issue that unable to automatically connect to Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios



There are a few bugs and issues with the current build though. The clock widget could show up unusually small on the home screen — you'll need to manually adjust its size or delete and add it again to resolve this. Another minor bug is that the Contacts app may replace the phone app in the dock, though that can be easily fixed.

For now, the Android 12 build is only available for users who installed the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta on their phones. A wider rollout for OnePlus 8 users on the stable channel will start soon, though the EU build will be released later as it requires additional validation.

