It's been a long run for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T. The legendary smartphone range, which included OnePlus' first attempt at a "Pro" device, was launched all the way back in 2019. We're now in 2023, though, and that means those smartphones are turning four this year. All good things must come to an end. If you're still using your OnePlus 7, you might want to replace it already, as its last update is just now rolling out.

OnePlus is now officially releasing the third, and last, major update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T, including the Pro and non-Pro variants of both ranges (via XDA). The update itself is based on OxygenOS 12 and Android 12, which is not bad at all seeing how the OnePlus 7 launched with Android 9. It's a bit less impressive for the OnePlus 7T, which launched with Android 10. OnePlus recently committed to rolling out four major updates for its smartphones, but that commitment is only valid for smartphones launched in 2023 and beyond — its previous smartphones will only get three updates, and the OnePlus 7 series already got all three.

Namely, the update itself comes with the December 2022 security patch, which isn't the latest seeing how we're already in January, but then again, this phone was probably the last in line for OnePlus. There are also some minor fixes, but other than that, don't expect any new features. We won't see any more updates from here, not even security ones, so you'll have to stick with this firmware if you want to keep using this phone, or go the custom ROM route.

The OnePlus 7 lineup comprised some of the best Android phones of its time, and it's sad to see it go. If you want to check out this update, it's currently rolling out to all regions, but it's a phased rollout, meaning it might take slightly longer for some devices. You'll need to keep an eye out for it.