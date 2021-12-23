Although OnePlus tends to pay its previous phones a little less attention once a new flagship has hit the market, it keeps updates rolling every couple of months for older devices. The OnePlus 7 and 7T series might not be the newest on the block, but they're still great phones as we head into 2022. With today's update, a major messaging bug that might've been causing headaches everywhere is getting ironed out.

OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 has arrived for the OnePlus 7, 7T, and both of their Pro counterparts, but its biggest software fix has nothing to do with the company's software. If you've had issues sending and receiving media files over WhatsApp, you're not the only one. It turns out this was a system-level issue and not something to do with WhatsApp's code. This update fixes it, just in time to exchange holiday photos with your friends and loved ones over the next week.

As for the rest of the changes, there's not much here of note. Along with some vague improvements to system stability, OnePlus has bundled in December's security patch. There's no sign of any update to OxygenOS 12 for either phone — though, considering its current state on the OnePlus 9 series, that might not be such a bad thing.

Changelog System Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot send and receive media files Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12 Improved system stability



This update is coming to OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users in all regions, though OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro devices in India will have to keep waiting for their own build. As always, the OTA is coming to a small group of users first, with a broader release in the coming days assuming there are no phone-breaking bugs. You can check out the complete list of patch notes on the OnePlus forums.

