OnePlus's 2019-era flagships have just picked up their first Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Open Betas. That means intrepid customers holding a OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, or OnePlus 7T Pro can try out OnePlus's (much-criticized) Android 12 update and all the new features that it brings. And the more recent mid-range OnePlus Nord CE is also getting its first Android 12 open beta.

OnePlus announced the new Open Beta tests on its community forums for each phone, with a list of known issues and a change log noting substantial feature additions. The logs for the 7 and 7T series are almost identical (and a bit too large to include in their entirety here), but notable issues include broken tap-to-wake, "lagging and silent" issues, a flurry of non-critical clock-related issues (clock can't be disabled on AoD, clock may be smaller when resolution is changed, clock widget may randomly appear), and a potentially broken downgrade data reset. If you do opt to try this beta, you may need to be particularly careful if and when you try to downgrade back to the current OxygenOS/Android 11 stable release. The Nord CE's Open Beta makes no note of known issues.

There is one last impediment: Right now, Open Beta images are only available for those in India on all five models, and OnePlus states further down in comments that running the India version in other global markets may cause issues and isn't recommended. Others are advised to wait on global-compatible releases, which should be coming.

The 2021 Nord CE gets its first public Android 12 builds, too.

For your trouble, there are benefits, including an early glimpse at many OxygenOS 12 and Android 12 features like adjustable dark mode, a revamped shelf, Canvas AOD (always-on display) decorations, and many top Android 12 features like privacy dashboard, recents menu tweaks, and more. OxygenOS 12 remains a contentious update, though, as the influence of Oppo bleeds through more deeply in both how the software looks and behaves — my coworker Karandeep Singh called it "ColorOS in all but name" in an earlier hands-on.

If history is any indicator, kernel sources for this Android 12 update on these phones won't be available for a long while — and they'll likely land broken and missing details. That might limit how well the phones run Android 12-based ROMs if you want to change up your software in light of the update situation.

If you'd like to download the new Open Betas, keep an eye on a global release, or just see the full list of issues and features, downloads and change logs are available on OnePlus's forums: