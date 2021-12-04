It's hard to imagine, but it's been more than three years since the OnePlus 6 and 6T hit the market. A couple of generations before the company dove headfirst into flagship pricing, both phones represented some of the best value Android devices that year. Although neither phone is receiving attention as often as it once did, OnePlus has made a new software version available on the heels of its Android 11 update earlier this year.

Both devices are receiving OxygenOS 11.1.2.2, although you shouldn't expect any significant upgrades with this new version. OnePlus's changelog is quick and simple: a bump to the November security update along with miscellaneous bug fixes and stability improvements. That's not a lot to go off of, especially if you've been running into a specific issue that's been causing you a headache. Still, for a couple of devices entering their fourth year on the market, receiving new software should always be a cause for celebration.

OnePlus has a pretty spotty track record keeping development active for older devices once a shiny new flagship has launched. The company announced some improvements to its update strategy earlier this year, though its new schedule is only retroactive to the OnePlus 8 series. That makes it all the more surprising that either of these devices is getting attention weeks before the start of 2022 — even if those patch notes are unsurprisingly vague.

As always, the company is pushing out this update to a smaller group of users worldwide before following it up with a widespread OTA in the coming days. You can head over to the OnePlus forums to check out the complete — and incredibly sparse — list of changes.

Five easiest ways to transfer files from your Android phone to your PC or Mac It's easy enough once you know how

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email