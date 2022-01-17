After three major Android updates and more than three years of security updates, the OnePlus 6 and 6T will no longer be supported by the company with future firmware versions. Unfortunately, this means that the OxygenOS 11.1.2.2 upgrade that started rolling out to the phones on December 3, 2021, will be the very last official update.

It was announced in July last year that newer OnePlus models — starting with the OnePlus 8 series — would get three years of Android versions and four years of security patches, but the 6 and 6T aren't part of that updated promise, sadly. Even so, three major OS updates are good going for phones that launched back in 2018.

OnePlus staffer Abdul B. confirmed on the company's forum (via XDA) that the OnePlus 6 and 6T have reached the end of the line:

After 3 major updates and more than 3 years of updates, around 60 Closed Beta builds and over 30 Open Beta builds it's now time to close a chapter and announce the end of OnePlus 6 and 6T official software support.It was thanks to your constant support that we were able to constantly improve the software experience on these devices and we can't thank you enough for your constant feedback. We would like to share a special word of appreciation to all the beta testers, that, since 2018, have been testing features before they would get released to the stable version. You played a huge role in optimizing OxygenOS to ensure an overall better experience.

The phones end up with Android 11 and the November 2021 security patch. If you want to keep rocking either phone with new features and additional security protections, you'll have to resort to custom ROMs from here on out. Previous OnePlus devices have remained popular in the ROM community, so you can expect to see unofficial support for at least the next couple of years.

