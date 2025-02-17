Summary The OnePlus 13T might pack a 6,000mAh battery, despite its smaller 6.31-inch display.

This gives it a much larger battery than its similarly-sized "small" flagship counterparts.

A leaked roadmap suggest the OnePlus 13T is coming in April.

The OnePlus Open 2 might be skipping 2025, but that doesn't mean the company is planning on lying low for the next ten months. We first heard about the possibility of a "mini" OnePlus 13 earlier this month, with a leaked roadmap pointing towards its eventual launch as the OnePlus 13T. A miniaturized variant of such an exceptional smartphone can and should be cause for celebration, and today, we're learning that it might pack a battery that puts supersized flagships to shame.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the small device OnePlus is working on will pack a 6,000mAh battery, the same capacity as the standard OnePlus 13 (via 9to5Google). Although Digital Chat Station doesn't specifically identify the OnePlus 13T as the smartphone, considering we've already heard about the 6.31-inch device in recent weeks, it seems all but guaranteed as the candidate. At that size, the OnePlus 13T should sport a display about half the size of the standard OnePlus 13, and should measure in around the size of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

A big battery for a not-so-big phone

Beating even its competitors' most expansive smartphones

OnePlus, in many ways, is late to the party here. As I mentioned, Google launched the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro last year to pretty strong acclaim, while the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 arrived earlier in February for those of us craving an even smaller experience. OnePlus would have both of those companies beat on a pretty impressive stat though; a 6,000mAh cell wouldn't just trounce the "mini" competition, but the majority of full-sized Android flagships, too.

For comparison's sake, the Pixel 9 Pro rocks a 4,700mAh battery, while the Galaxy S25 uses a significantly smaller 4,000mAh cell. The Pixel 9 Pro XL and Galaxy S25 Ultra both utilize 5,000mAh batteries despite their respective larger chassis, showcasing just how far OnePlus has brought its battery tech. Despite the promise, Digital Chat Station points out in the replies that OnePlus didn't have to make its mini phone bulkier — say, over 9mm — to fit this battery into its new casing.

It sounds like OnePlus might not stop there, either. Digital Chat Station goes on to say that a follow-up device with a battery capacity landing somewhere between 6,500 and 7,000mAh could arrive later this year. It's unclear if that's another pocket-sized device, or if this could be referring to the potential launch of the OnePlus 14 once October rolls around.

For those worried about the OnePlus 13T missing out on sheer power, a follow-up Weibo post from our leaker also points towards a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, indicating that we're really getting the small OnePlus device plenty of people — myself included — have asked for. As long as the camera can deliver the same surprisingly excellent results as its bigger, 6.82-inch brother, consider me excited. While it's a far cry from the OnePlus Open 2 I've spent 15 months anxiously waiting for, I'll never say no to a pocketable smartphone. Expect to see more about the OnePlus 13T ahead of its rumored April launch window.