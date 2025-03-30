Summary The excellent OnePlus 13 will soon be joined by a smaller OnePlus 13T.

While its design remains a mystery, it's expected to come with flagship-level specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The compact OnePlus 13T is rumored to come with a giant 6,200 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

The OnePlus 13 is one of the best smartphones of the year, bringing a unique mix of performance, battery life, useful features, and good cameras. Naturally, when rumors of the OnePlus 13T emerged, we were excited and curious as to how and why OnePlus would one-up its flagship device just months later.

Eventual leaks provided some clarity on how the two phones will differ. Interestingly, it seems like the OnePlus 13T will have almost the same specifications as the regular OnePlus 13, but in a physically smaller package. It remains to be seen if it will be a true “mini” or something in the middle. Regardless, with most phones today being quite big, a somewhat compact OnePlus 13T is sure to have its fans.

The return of the small phone

While its specs have been leaked multiple times now, we might have finally gotten our first look at what the phone will look like. Tipster Debayan Roy took to X to share a live photo of a compact smartphone that he believes to be the OnePlus 13T. It looks unlike other recent OnePlus flagships, potentially indicating a new design language. Having said that, eagle-eyed users were quick to point out that it looks similar to the recently announced Oppo Reno 13 with a squarish camera housing and flat sides.

We suggest taking this with a grain of salt. While the source has had a good track record with Indian products, this OnePlus 13T leak doesn’t seem convincing enough. He also mentions that it will be available in May, which could be true as other leaks have pointed to an end of April announcement.

Size comparison between the Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8s, Vivo X200 Pro Mini, and the Apple iPhone 16 Pro (Source: Digital Chat Station

In terms of specifications, we expect the OnePlus 13T to be based on the Oppo Find X8s, with a 6.3-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED screen, a metallic frame, and a glass back. It should be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite, along with a dual 50MP camera system, as well as support for 80W fast charging.

The most notable spec is the inclusion of a 6,200 mAh battery, which would make it one of the biggest batteries we’ve seen on a phone — especially impressive for a compact device. For context, the OnePlus 13 has a 6,000 mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL have 5,000 mAh batteries.

The Oppo Find X8s series launch on April 10 should give us some clarity on what to expect from the OnePlus 13T. With only about a month left for its purported unveiling, we won’t have to wait long to learn more about it.