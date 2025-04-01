Summary OnePlus is bringing back the 'T' series with the new OnePlus 13T.

The OnePlus 13T will feature a compact design with powerful hardware.

Rumored specs include a 6.3-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 6,200 mAh battery, and 80W fast charging.

2025 has been an interesting year for OnePlus. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are already some of the best Android smartphones we've seen this year, but just when we expected the brand to launch its new foldable, it confirmed that it isn't planning to release the OnePlus Open 2. And now, after a couple of years' break, the company has confirmed it is bringing back its 'T' series with the new OnePlus 13T.

OnePlus posted a short video on Weibo (via 91Mobiles) talking about a "small-screen powerhouse." The caption of the video (machine translated) also states that the device will refresh your "understanding of small and strong," suggesting it will be a compact device with powerful hardware inside. Towards the end, the video showed the box of a new OnePlus device labeled OnePlus 13T, confirming its existence.

The OnePlus 'T' series is making a comeback

It's launching in China first, but a global debut could follow