Summary The OnePlus 13T is likely ditching its sibling's circular camera island for a squarish one inspired by Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The 13T has a smaller form factor with a 6.3-inch display, a massive 6200mAh battery, and 80W charging to rival the likes of the Galaxy S25 and the Pixel 9 Pro.

It could also be the first OnePlus phone to feature a customizable button replacing the alert slider. The handset is rumored to debut in China sometime in April.

It’s almost time for a mid-cycle OnePlus flagship to pop out in the open. The OnePlus 13T has leaked a bunch of times already, and it’s shaping up to be unlike any other phone from the OnePlus 13 family. Its design seems to be inspired by pretty much every other Android flagship mashed together. And now, the OnePlus 13T is said to feature a camera island inspired not by the OnePlus 13, but by the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.