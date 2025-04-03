Summary OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 13T, a compact flagship phone, in China this month, focusing on addressing battery life concerns common in smaller devices.

The OnePlus 13T boasts a new Glacier battery with a high-capacity silicon-carbon material, aiming for the "largest battery capacity and best battery life in history" for a small-screen phone, potentially around 6,000mAh with 80W fast charging.

Despite its smaller size, the OnePlus 13T promises flagship-level performance with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 6.3-inch display, targeting users who want powerful, compact devices without compromising battery endurance.

Shenzhen, China-based OnePlus' OnePlus 13 came out earlier this year, and it quickly won us over. Last year's OnePlus 12 was already a very capable smartphone, and we even ranked it as one of the best enthusiast phones out there. The OnePlus 13 builds on everything the OnePlus 12 did right. It's lighter and more durable than its predecessor, all while offering a much larger 6,000mAh battery (compared to 5,400mAh).

For users that might need a slightly smaller alternative, OnePlus has the OnePlus 13R, which cuts back on some of the extras, while also costing less than the flagship. And if, for any reason, you want to go even smaller, OnePlus' upcoming device might just be the perfect fit for you.

We first heard about the OnePlus 13T earlier this year in February via leaks, with the Chinese tech giant subsequently confirming the 'mini' device's existence earlier this week. We know that the device is slated to be launched in China sometime this month, and although global availability is still uncertain, OnePlus 13 series' success suggests strong interest and the potential for a wider release.

Apart from what we know via leaks and a short comical teaser video on Weibo, which describes the upcoming device as "Small, beautiful and powerful," not much was known about the OnePlus 13T up until now. However, Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, has just shed light on some of the upcoming mini device's capabilities, with OnePlus' prioritization of exceptional battery life coming through loud and clear, regardless of the Chinese to English translation inaccuracies.

At the beginning of the development of [the OnePlus] 13T, we made up our minds: to make a "small and powerful new small screen" that can truly solve the long-standing experience problems of small-screen mobile phones, so that small-screen users can use it with peace of mind, and users who want to buy small-screen mobile phones but still have concerns can feel more at ease.

Lee confirmed that the OnePlus 13T will be equipped with a new version of its flagship Glacier battery that is made with a high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon material. Lee also confirmed that the 13T will be the "small-screen mobile phone with the largest battery capacity and the best battery life in history." Although he stopped just short of sharing the actual battery capacity, previous leaks have indicated that the 13T will offer a 6,200 mAh cell, complete with 80W fast charging.

6,200mAh, however, might be a slight exaggeration, with 6,000mAh likely a more realistic figure. Pair that with a smaller and less battery-draining 6.3-inch display and an efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and Lee's claims about offering a small-screen flagship with the best battery capacity might actually turn out to be true.