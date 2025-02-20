It's hard to believe $600 would almost get you a flagship experience. But here we are with the OnePlus 13R, still firmly holding onto its "flagship killer" name. Even if the phone is excellent, it doesn't do enough to push the envelope for me to upgrade. The device doesn't offer enough changes from my OnePlus 12R, nor am I tempted to trade my Samsung devices for it. Here's why I am not upgrading to the OnePlus 13R and why it might not be worth it for you.

No wireless charging in the OnePlus 13R

One step forward, two steps back

To keep the prices low, OnePlus cut some corners with its flagship killer. Unfortunately, one of these corners was in wireless charging. The OnePlus 13 has wireless charging, but not exactly how we wanted; the OnePlus 13 uses its own technology, the AirVOOC, and it's only compatible with Qi2-enabled chargers and accessories when paired with a magnetic case. That means the OnePlus 13 doesn't have built-in magnetics that allow wireless charging without using the case (it only has the receiver), making this implementation slightly disappointing.

Unfortunately, the OnePlus 13R doesn't have this option, as it has no wireless charging capabilities. Even Motorola, a company known for budget to solid mid-range phones, has been bringing wireless charging for the last few years.

Wireless charging is still the future. And it's something I want more smartphones to adopt. When I am vying for my next upgrade, wireless charging is something I'd heavily consider, especially when I have minimal space for cords among the other charging cables needed for my other gadgets.

OnePlus 13R's camera isn't great

AI can make all the difference, but not here

When it comes to overall image quality, the cameras are not enough of an upgrade. The cameras still struggle in low-light conditions. Color accuracy is still slightly inconsistent, but this might be a OnePlus problem rather than a 13R issue. But still, this is not a $1200 phone, so we expect it not to be perfect.

The problem is that both Samsung and Google have made leaps and bounds with their smartphone cameras, and if you're buying for the camera alone, there's still the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the upcoming Pixel 9a to look out for. The Pixel 9 series has excellent cameras, and we praised Samsung for making the cameras much better using AI in the S24 FE. So don't let the budget deter you from shopping around; there are options for good cameras at a budget-to-midrange price.