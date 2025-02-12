The OnePlus 13R features excellent hardware, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and a gorgeous display. It's priced at $600 and is a strong contender for the best midrange phone of the year. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 15 out of the box, which offers numerous customization options. Here are the best tips and tricks to unlock the ultimate OnePlus 13R experience.

7 Turn up the display resolution

Don’t settle for the default settings

The OnePlus 13R has a gorgeous display. It features a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED panel, a resolution of 1264 x 2780, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the phone defaults to a lower resolution out of the box. You can crank up the resolution to the max to get the most out of the screen. Although it may slightly reduce battery life, the bulky 6,000mAh battery capacity can get you through the day.

Here's how to change the screen resolution:

Go to Settings. Tap Display & brightness. Select Screen resolution. Close Choose High for a sharper image.

6 Activate One-handed mode on the OnePlus 13R

Use your phone comfortably with one hand

The OnePlus 13R has a large 6.78-inch display, perfect for multitasking and enjoying media content. However, the size can make it tricky to navigate with one hand. The phone has a One-handed mode that makes it easier to navigate to the upper portion of the screen by bringing it down.

Here’s how to turn on One-handed mode:

Go to Settings. Tap Accessibility & convenience. Close Select One-handed mode. Turn on the One-handed mode toggle. Close Swipe down near the bottom edge of the phone to use One-handed mode. You can exit the mode by swiping up or tapping outside the panel.

You need to turn on navigation gestures to activate One-handed mode.

5 Use Circle to Search on the OnePlus 13R

Look up anything on your phone screen

Circle to Search lets you highlight or circle a portion of the screen and get more information about it. You can look up the item without leaving the app or screen. Here’s how to activate Circle to Search on your OnePlus 13R:

Open Settings. Tap System & updates. Tap System Navigation. Close Select Buttons or Gestures. Tap the Circle to Search toggle on the same page. Press and hold the home button or the gesture navigation bar to use the feature. Circle an object on the screen to get more info.

4 Liven up your photos with AI Editor

Unlock the power of AI for better pictures

The OnePlus 13R packs a robust collection of AI tools in the Photos app. It includes features like AI Eraser to edit out unwanted objects, AI Reflection Eraser to remove reflections, AI Detail Boost to improve image clarity, and AI Unblur to eliminate motion blur. Here is how to use AI Editor on the OnePlus 13R:

Launch the Photos app. Choose a photo. Tap the Edit icon. Close Tap AI Editor. You will see tools like AI Detail Boost, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Eraser. Close Tap an AI tool to use it.

3 Tweak Live Alerts settings on the OnePlus 13R

It’s like Dynamic Island, but better

The OnePlus 13R has a Live Alerts feature that shows up as a pill shape around the front camera. It displays live updates from numerous sources like food delivery apps, music playback, personal hotspot, screen recording, and more. Live Alerts offers a convenient view that lets you keep track of updates without opening the app.

Go to Settings. Tap Accessibility & convenience. Select Live Alerts. Close Tap an app to modify its Live Alerts settings. Go back to the Live Alerts page and scroll down. You can turn on the Unobtrusive Live Alerts toggle to minimize it into bubbles after some time.

2 Dial up the haptics to maximum intensity

Improve the haptics with a single tweak

The OnePlus 13 offers a superior haptics experience over the 13R. However, you can crank up the haptics on the OnePlus 13R in a few steps. Since the device has haptics set to 75% by default, you can dial it up to the maximum level. Although it still won’t compare to the OnePlus 13, it’s an improvement over the default haptics intensity on the OnePlus 13R.

Here’s how to crank up the haptics on the OnePlus 13R:

Open Settings. Tap Sounds & vibration. Select Haptics. Close Move the slider to the right to get the maximum haptics intensity.

1 Use the built-in App locker

Ensure your applications remain secure

The OnePlus 13R features a built-in app locker to safeguard your privacy. It lets you secure applications with a password. Here’s how to use it: