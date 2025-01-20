The OnePlus 13R is an excellent smartphone. It combines many of the elements that made OnePlus successful, with fantastic performance at a midrange price. I love how snappy it feels, and the OnePlus 13R’s display is gorgeous. And if you’ve picked one up for $600, you’re in for a treat. I’ve been using mine for three weeks, and I wanted to share some settings changes that worked well for me and some features you may have forgotten about. The OnePlus 13R runs smoothly by default, but a few tweaks will enhance your experience.

5 Crank those haptics all the way up

You’re going to want more

If you’re a OnePlus fan, you’re likely in love with the haptics on its smartphones. The OnePlus 12 had some of the best haptics of any device, with diverse physical feedback against my fingers. It made simple tasks like clearing out a list of notifications much more satisfying, and whenever I use a new OnePlus, I immediately test out the haptics motor. However, when using the OnePlus 13R initially, I noticed the haptics weren’t quite as strong as I’m used to. I understand the company would have to cut back in some areas to keep a midrange price point, and it appears haptic strength is an area.

Unfortunately, you’ll never experience the same level of feedback on the OnePlus 13R as on its more expensive sibling — the motor just isn’t strong enough. However, you can improve the initial experience with a simple tweak. Haptics are set at 75% by default on the OnePlus 13R. Haptics are located under the Sound and Vibration menu in OxygenOS 15. That’s where you can pump the level up to 100%. It’s not overwhelming, but you’ll be able to enjoy O-haptics a bit more with the intensity turned up.

4 Put a case on it

Do as I say, not as I do

I didn’t put a case on my OnePlus 13R review unit the entire time I used it, but I’m comfortable admitting that it wasn’t the brightest idea. The OnePlus 13R isn’t a brittle phone, with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass 7i front and back. The Gorilla Glass 7i might not be as durable as the Victus 2 used in last year’s 12R, but it still gets the job done. It can resist shatters and scratches from falls of up to 1 meter onto asphalt. And while I always laugh at those tests because phone drops never happen in controlled environments, it’s enough to tell you that the OnePlus 13R won’t shatter instantly.

Protecting your investment is always a good idea, and putting a case on your OnePlus 13R gives you added peace of mind. OnePlus’ Sandstone cases are always a good choice and are perennial inhabitants of a spot on our best OnePlus cases list. Whichever case you choose, I recommend adding protection to the raised camera hump. I was gentle with my OnePlus 13R in testing, but I still noticed some blemishes forming around the camera ring. A case would easily prevent these minor dings and keep your new phone looking fresh. It isn’t damage that affects performance, but it’s still preventable.

3 Reverse some of the changes

OxygenOS 15 is flexible

OnePlus has caught the same bug as many other Android manufacturers by making its software similar to iOS. I don’t want to eat OnePlus’ lunch for it because OxygenOS 15 is the best software the company has released in years. OnePlus gets more credit than other Android manufacturers because the iOS-like changes to OxygenOS 15 can mostly be reversed. It’s the best of both worlds, as we enjoy the much snappier and smoother experience of OxygenOS 15 while reverting to the aesthetic we enjoyed on OxygenOS 14.

One such change you can turn off right from the initial setup. OxygenOS 15 asks whether you want the classic swipe down for notifications and quick settings or its new split notification design, mirroring the Control Center swipe down on iOS. A swipe from the top right of the screen brings down quick toggles, while a swipe down from the top left brings down your notification shade. I can’t stand the setup in iOS, so I disliked that OnePlus implemented it for OxygenOS 15. Thankfully, it’s one quick setting away from being reverted to the classic design we’re familiar with.

2 Set up the IR Blaster

Prank your friends like a pro

IR Blasters used to be a mainstay of smartphones, but around five years ago, the major US Android manufacturers stopped including them. They allow you to mimic the outputs of traditional remote controls, such as those on your television or stereo system. If you lose your remote in the couch cushions, you can set up your phone as a replacement until you do your annual cleaning. I also don’t know how often I’ve found an electronic device during a move and haven’t been able to find the associated remote. I'm back up and running within minutes with the OnePlus IR Remote app. It’s also great for commandeering the television at your local diner or bar, but don’t tell them I sent you.

I understand why companies started removing the IR Blaster from phones. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-controlled smart devices made the blaster seem obsolete. However, in 2025, I still find enough uses for it, and I’m glad OnePlus didn’t follow the trend.

1 Defaulting to 1080p

Crank that display resolution higher

Like many phones, the OnePlus 13R initially defaults to a lower resolution. When you first unbox it, you’re set at 1080p, even though the 13R’s display is capable of more. I turned mine up to the full 1264x2780 resolution, which slightly reduces battery life. I’m not concerned about the additional battery usage on the 13R because its massive 6,000mAh battery gives me an all-day battery life with power left to spare. I’m someone who charges my phone nightly, so I want the maximum performance from my device at all times. We paid for a gorgeous display; we should enjoy every feature.

The OnePlus 13R’s display is excellent for movies and gaming. The colors pop off the panel, and OnePlus offers a wide range of display settings, allowing you granular control of the color temperature. The display is a significant selling point of the phone, so you might as well get the most out of it.

The OnePlus 13R is a winner

OnePlus did a fantastic job with the 13R, offering flagship-level performance at a midrange price. Although it may not provide Galaxy AI or software support like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, it more than earns its price tag. You’ll enjoy using it, and if you follow these settings and tips, you’ll enjoy it even more.