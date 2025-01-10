Everyone loves a comeback story. Just three years ago, OnePlus was in a weird place. OxygenOS 12 was a mess, and the company was trying to integrate elements of ColorOS into the user experience. In addition, OnePlus’ hardware had lost its identity, veering way off course with the OnePlus 9 and 10. However, when I used the OnePlus 10T, I felt a glimmer of hope that some of the old OnePlus was still with the company. Sure enough, each successive release has been better than the last. While the OnePlus 13 is getting heaps of praise, and rightfully so, I think it’s the OnePlus 13R that embodies what made the company successful in the first place.
OnePlus 13R
The OnePlus 13R takes one of our favorite midrange phones from last year a step further. It still features a gorgeous 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, OnePlus added a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM for 2025, with faster UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus 13 is a great performer, all for $600.
- Fantastic display
- Excellent battery life
- Improved software
- No wireless charging
- Mediocre cameras
Price, availability, and specifications
The OnePlus 13R is now available for pre-order through OnePlus Best Buy, and sales will open on January 14th. It is offered in one configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $600. While that might seem like a price increase, it’s the same as last year's 256GB OnePlus 12R model. You can choose between two colors for the OnePlus 13R: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. The OnePlus 13R ships from the company unlocked for all major US carriers. I used mine with AT&T without issue.
Specifications
- SoC
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- Display type
- AMOLED, 120Hz
- Display dimensions
- 6.78", 19.8:9
- Display resolution
- 2780 × 1264
- RAM
- 12/16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage
- 256GB/512GB/1TB
- Battery
- 6,415mAh
- Charge speed
- 80W
- Charge options
- Wired USB-C
- Ports
- USB-C
- SIM support
- Nano SIM
- Operating System
- Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0
- Front camera
- 16MP f/2.4
- Rear camera
- 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 Macro
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Wi-Fi 7
- Connectivity
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Dimensions
- 161.72 × 75.77 × 8.02mm
- Weight
- 206g
- IP Rating
- IP65
- Colors
- Gravity Titanium, Full Speed Black, Celadon-Ceramic