Everyone loves a comeback story. Just three years ago, OnePlus was in a weird place. OxygenOS 12 was a mess, and the company was trying to integrate elements of ColorOS into the user experience. In addition, OnePlus’ hardware had lost its identity, veering way off course with the OnePlus 9 and 10. However, when I used the OnePlus 10T, I felt a glimmer of hope that some of the old OnePlus was still with the company. Sure enough, each successive release has been better than the last. While the OnePlus 13 is getting heaps of praise, and rightfully so, I think it’s the OnePlus 13R that embodies what made the company successful in the first place.

Your changes have been saved Staff pick OnePlus 13R 9 / 10 The OnePlus 13R takes one of our favorite midrange phones from last year a step further. It still features a gorgeous 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, OnePlus added a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM for 2025, with faster UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus 13 is a great performer, all for $600. Pros Fantastic display

Excellent battery life

Improved software Cons No wireless charging

Mediocre cameras $600 at OnePlus

Price, availability, and specifications

The OnePlus 13R is now available for pre-order through OnePlus Best Buy, and sales will open on January 14th. It is offered in one configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $600. While that might seem like a price increase, it’s the same as last year's 256GB OnePlus 12R model. You can choose between two colors for the OnePlus 13R: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. The OnePlus 13R ships from the company unlocked for all major US carriers. I used mine with AT&T without issue.

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display type AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.78", 19.8:9 Display resolution 2780 × 1264 RAM 12/16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Battery 6,415mAh Charge speed 80W Charge options Wired USB-C Ports USB-C SIM support Nano SIM Operating System Android 15 and OxygenOS 15.0 Front camera 16MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 Macro Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 161.72 × 75.77 × 8.02mm Weight 206g IP Rating IP65 Colors Gravity Titanium, Full Speed Black, Celadon-Ceramic Expand

Design and display

Changes and improvements all around