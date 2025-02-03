The OnePlus 13R offers a strong value proposition that challenges the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the iPhone 16. It's a refresh of last year's OnePlus 12R and packs meaningful upgrades, including a bump in specs and a larger battery. In the sea of mid-range phones, here are reasons why you should consider the OnePlus 13R as your next buy.

5 Impressive performance

Only a touch behind the latest flagships

Source: Qualcomm

OnePlus flagships are known for offering the best performance. Even when the company ventured into the budget segment with its Nord lineup, its phones boasted competitive specs. The OnePlus 13R is no different and is a notch below its costlier sibling, the OnePlus 13.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Handing down chipsets from previous year's flagships is a formula that OnePlus has applied successfully to its R series of devices for some time. Pairing a still capable processor with 12GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage makes the OnePlus 13R a prominent buy among the tech-savvy.

You can expect it to run your daily assortment of apps fluidly, undertake CPU-intensive tasks like video editing, or handle PC games like Genshin Impact and Fortnite with grace. Competitive titles optimized for maximizing performance, like PUBG Mobile, can deliver a smooth 120fps on the OnePlus 13R. Paired with a game controller, it could become the ultimate portable gaming machine on a budget.

4 Immersive display

It's big, fast, and efficient

At 6.78 inches, the 13R is by no means a compact phone. Where you might compromise on one-handed ease of use, you get a display worth binging Netflix on. The panel is 1.5K in resolution, refreshes at 120Hz, and is certified with Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

OnePlus bundles an assortment of features catered to eye comfort. These include RadiantView, which enhances outdoor readability with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Previous OnePlus phones allowed you to activate DC dimming. The 13R features 2160Hz PWM dimming, which can improve visual comfort by reducing screen flicker.

As we slowly bid farewell to curved screen phones, the OnePlus 13 and 13R have boxier designs than their predecessors. The 13R no longer has the 2.5D contoured edges, which some may prefer. I belong to the minority that still enjoys curved screens, but the display on the OnePlus 13R checks every box.

The phone's refresh rate dynamically switches between 1Hz to 120Hz, thanks to LTPO 4.1 technology. This provides a more efficient experience, which boosts battery life.

3 Long-lasting battery

Lasts long, charges fast

Industry-leading fast charging has always been one of OnePlus' signature features. It started in 2016 with 20W Dash Charging on the OnePlus 3, delivering 60% of power in half an hour. Flagships from the company have since enjoyed some of the fastest wired charging, and the OnePlus 13R is no different.

The phone is supplied with a 55W brick that supports OnePlus' proprietary SuperVOOC charging. The phone can be charged with up to 80W of power when using a brick that's sold separately.

The battery charges quickly and ranks high in terms of endurance. The OnePlus 13R packs a 6,000mAh battery, which is the highest capacity offering from the company. In our review, the phone comfortably lasted two days on a single charge. Running demanding games or capturing 4K videos all day will trickle this metric, but you will get one day's worth of solid juice out of the 13R.

When time calls for it, the superfast charging will top it up in minutes. I've been spoiled by the OnePlus experience and had to recalibrate my charging habits when I switched to an iPhone. With a OnePlus 13R, you may never have battery anxiety again.

2 Excellent software

The goodness of OxygenOS

We've seen OnePlus phones switch from CyanogenMod to OxygenOS and then slowly adopt the design language of ColorOS. This brief transition period wasn't pretty, especially given how much fans adored the stock experience of OxygenOS. Recent years have been remarkable in showcasing the software prowess of OnePlus phones.

The 13R comes with OxygenOS 15, and while we've all accepted its likeness to ColorOS, it delivers an undeniably smooth and feature-rich experience. Previous OnePlus owners will feel at home with the phone, and the iOS-esque UI also accommodates first-time users.

There is a lot to like about OxygenOS, from the fluid new animations to the customizable quick toggles menu. Die-hard fans will be pleased to find the return of the "Never Settle" Easter egg in the calculator. Even features that have been picked out of iOS, like Fluid Cloud, deliver a cohesive experience.

The Open Canvas feature, borrowed from the OnePlus Open, debuted on non-flagship devices. This makes good use of the OnePlus 13R's big display and aids with multitasking.

Like every phone released in the past year, a sprinkle of AI is found in OxygenOS. The most useful features include Google's Circle to Search and Magic Compose. Perhaps the assortment of AI photo editing features in the gallery app will interest you. OnePlus promises four years of software updates with six years of security patches for the device, similar to the costlier OnePlus 13.

1 Great value for money

It's the definition of a flagship killer

At $599, the OnePlus 13R presents a compelling alternative to phones from competitors like Samsung and Apple and its pricier sibling, the OnePlus 13. You'll make some compromises, like the lack of wireless charging and cameras that might not always produce 10/10 images when contrasted against phones twice the price of the OnePlus 13R.

Yet, it builds on OnePlus' mantra of providing high-end specifications at an affordable price point. If you value performance, battery life, a great display, and an unparalleled software experience, the OnePlus 13R should be high on your list.

While other brands build up on mid-range devices to target this price segment, OnePlus trims its flagships to reach the same price offerings. The OnePlus 13R could be the flagship killer we've been hounding the company for all these years.